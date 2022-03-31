SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A student is accused of stabbing another student at Sierra Oaks K-8 school in the Sacramento area, officials say.

At around 9 a.m. during the passing period, a female student in the seventh grade was stabbed with a knife by another female seventh-grader, according to a San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.

The injured student was taken to the hospital to be treated for superficial injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. A household knife was reportedly used and left puncture wounds.

The stabbing suspect is in law enforcement custody.

School principal Hady Chrostowski issued a statement that reads, in part: “The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We will continue to work with law enforcement and our district safety team to fully investigate this incident. ”

Although the school day is continuing as planned, counseling for students about the incident is available, the district spokesperson says.

What led up to the incident has not been released, and no other students were involved.

Sierra Oaks K-8 school is located in the Arden Arcade area.

This is a developing story.