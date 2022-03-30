Question Of The Day - 3/30Tina's bringing us today's Question of the Day from Pastry Heaven in Citrus Heights! She wants to know, what do you usually get at a bakery?

7 hours ago

Pastry Heaven's Anniversary Celebration!Pastry Heaven in Citrus Heights is celebrating their 17th anniversary and are giving out free cake slices this Saturday! Tina Macuha is there kicking off the celebration, and everyone in the studio gets to try, too!

7 hours ago

General Produce's Brand New Location!Your Produce Man, Michael Marks, continues his tour of General Produce's new location by Sacramento International Airport!

7 hours ago

Wiki Who? - 3/30John's here with another edition of Wiki Who?, where he brings us obscure facts from the Wikipedia pages of the famous, and sometimes infamous. Today, it's an all-Northern California rapper version, with E40, MC Hammer, and Tupac the subjects! Play along with us!

8 hours ago

Sonoma Wellness Tourism With Travel Zoo's Gabe Saglie!Plan a spring getaway without having to hop on a plane! There are plenty of great getaways just a quick drive away, and Gabe Saglie with Travel Zoo joins Courtney and Cody to show us a few!

8 hours ago