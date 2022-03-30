PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A search of a suspicious vehicle in Placer County uncovered a suspected homemade explosive, deputies say.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was out on patrol along Auburn Folsom Road near Camino Oro back early in the morning on March 24 when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. The deputy shined a spotlight on the vehicle and reportedly saw a suspect quickly trying to hide.READ MORE: Sacramento Gets New Country Music Festival For Weekend Just After Aftershock
The suspect was contacted and identified as 51-year-old Sacramento resident Yevgeniy Onopkov.READ MORE: California Gas Tax Bill Reworked Into Tax On Suppliers
Deputies say they soon found a realistic-looking gun, an 8.5” knife, ammunition, and a baggie with heroin after searching Onopkov.
Further, deputies say a suspected homemade explosive was also found. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded and was able to confirm it was indeed an explosive device, the sheriff’s office says.MORE NEWS: Loomis Double Homicide Case Leaves Lobbyist Couple Dead, 19-Year-Old Son Facing Murder Charge
Onopkov is now under arrest and is facing numerous charges.