PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A search of a suspicious vehicle in Placer County uncovered a suspected homemade explosive, deputies say.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was out on patrol along Auburn Folsom Road near Camino Oro back early in the morning on March 24 when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. The deputy shined a spotlight on the vehicle and reportedly saw a suspect quickly trying to hide.

The suspect was contacted and identified as 51-year-old Sacramento resident Yevgeniy Onopkov.

Deputies say they soon found a realistic-looking gun, an 8.5” knife, ammunition, and a baggie with heroin after searching Onopkov.

Further, deputies say a suspected homemade explosive was also found. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded and was able to confirm it was indeed an explosive device, the sheriff’s office says.

Onopkov is now under arrest and is facing numerous charges.