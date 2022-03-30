SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Country music fans will be getting their own festival in Sacramento – the weekend just after Aftershock.

Organizers announced the GoldenSky Country Music Festival on Wednesday. The brand-new two-day event is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 at Discovery Park.

Sacramento city officials hailed the festival’s arrival.

“GoldenSky is a great addition to our creative economy and will help our city regain its momentum as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement. “Our hotels, restaurants and other businesses will enjoy millions of dollars in additional sales, and we can all share in the sense of fun and celebration that country music brings.”

While organizers say the festival will feature “top-tier” acts, no artists have been announced. A full lineup is expected come spring.

The new event comes after city leaders announced their push to brand Sacramento as a “city of festivals.” City council members approved spending $700,000 towards the rebranding effort.

Aftershock Festival has grown to be Sacramento’s biggest event. The festival now spans four days.