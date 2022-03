Question of the Day - 3/29We close out a Tuesday show with Tina's Question of the Day: What school subject was your favorite AND which were you good at? Have a great Tuesday, everyone, thanks for joining us! See you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

8 hours ago

Transgender Day Of Visibility Event - StocktonTransgender Day of Visibility is a day that is observed every year on March 31st to celebrate our transgender community, and uplift transgender voices. San Joaquin Delta college is holding an event with information booths and activities for students and transgender folks alike, to raise awareness of the trans community! James Patnaude joins Tina to tell us more!

8 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 3/29If you think you may have missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can catch up! It's the Good Day Rewind!

8 hours ago

Butch & Screwball BarbersIn need of a stylish haircut that won't break the bank? Molly Riehl is at Butch & Screwball Barbers and they're now open to cut your hair!

9 hours ago

Stockton Animal Shelter's Adoptable Pets!We're heading down to the Stockton Animal Shelter to meet Fritz, who's available for adoption! Meghan Ramczyk from the shelter introduces us!

10 hours ago