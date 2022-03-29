SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has identified two students, who, they say, are responsible for writing racist graffiti on s wall at Rosemont High School.

The incident happened on March 22 near the end of the school day. The graffiti read: “All n******* should die.”

It was referred to detectives who worked closely with the school district and administrators, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Rosemont High School administrators say they obtained video surveillance footage showing two African-American female juveniles clearly writing the graffiti on the wall.

From the video, school officials and sheriff’s office detectives learned the identities of both students. The sheriff’s office says it will consult with the Juvenile Division of the District Attorney’s Office if criminal charges are warranted.

When the graffiti was first found, Sacramento Unified School Dist. Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar said, “As a community, we need to loudly condemn this hateful act. Racist incidents will not be tolerated in our schools. We will work to provide the support needed for our students and staff experiencing trauma from this incident as soon as possible.”

Several similar incidents have happened at district schools over the last few months.

In February, a Black student wrote the words “White” and “Colored” on water fountains at McClatchy High School.

A few days before that, hateful graffiti featuring the n-word, “KKK” and swastikas were found on multiple buildings at Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Rancho Cordova.