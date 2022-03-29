LOOMIS (CBS13) – Authorities say two bodies have been found inside a Loomis home where deputies also shot an armed suspect on Monday.

The incident started around 10 a.m. Monday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department received reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive in Loomis.

Investigation continues at a home on Lake Forest Drive in Loomis. 2 bodies were found inside the home, IDs to come shortly, I’m told, waiting on Coroner & notifying of next of kin. Neighbors tell me this much major law enforcement presence, never happens. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/CqTKfaJfbI — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) March 29, 2022

Deputies, including armored law enforcement vehicles, arrived at the three-story home. Around 3 p.m., nearby residents were told to shelter in place. Hours later, at 7 p.m., deputies say they saw a man running from the home with a handgun, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies caught up to the man and shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. It’s unknown exactly what led up to the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the incident

Sheriff’s department investigators were at the home through the night, processing the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities revealed that two bodies were found inside the home.

The condition of the suspect and his identity have not been released.