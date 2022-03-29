LOOMIS (CBS13) – Authorities say two bodies have been found inside a Loomis home where deputies also shot an armed suspect on Monday.

The incident started around 10 a.m. Monday. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department received reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive in Loomis.

Deputies, including armored law enforcement vehicles, arrived at the three-story home. Around 3 p.m., nearby residents were told to shelter in place. Hours later, at 7 p.m., deputies say they saw a man running from the home with a handgun, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies caught up to the man and shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. It’s unknown exactly what led up to the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the incident

Sheriff’s department investigators were at the home through the night, processing the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities revealed that two bodies were found inside the home.

The victims were lobbyist Kathryn Lynch and her boyfriend Jerry Upholt, according to the Golden State Bail Agents Association.

“On behalf of GSBAA, I wish to express our sorrow and sympathy over the tragic murder of our lobbyist Kathryn Lynch and her boyfriend Jerry Upholt. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to their family and friends. Kathy was a brilliant lobbyist and her devotion to her profession and the institution of government was second to none. We are greatly honored to have worked with her and have her as part of our family,” said Albert Ramirez, the association’s president, in a statement on Tuesday.

Statement on victims found in Loomis home, identified by Golden State Bail Agents Assc. as lobbyist Kathryn Lynch and her boyfriend Jerry Upholt. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9FWtkmS7Ah — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) March 29, 2022

The condition of the suspect and his identity have not been released.