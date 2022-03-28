CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
LOOMIS (CBS13) – An armed suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Loomis.

At around 10 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department received reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive in Loomis.

Deputies, including armored law enforcement vehicles, arrived at the scene, and hours into their investigation, deputies say they saw a male running from the home with a handgun, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies caught up to the man and shot him for unknown reasons. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. It’s unknown exactly what led up to the shooting.

No deputies were injured in the incident

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s department says. They urge people to avoid the area, if possible.

No further information about the incident has been released.