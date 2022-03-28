LOOMIS (CBS13) – An armed suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Loomis.
At around 10 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff's Department received reports of "suspicious circumstances" at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive in Loomis.
Deputies, including armored law enforcement vehicles, arrived at the scene, and hours into their investigation, deputies say they saw a male running from the home with a handgun, according to a sheriff’s department statement.
#Breaking Huge Placer County Sheriff response including armored vehicles on Lake Forest Drive in Loomis where Sheriff is reporting an officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/Ig1RI3Y3dL
Deputies caught up to the man and shot him for unknown reasons. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. It's unknown exactly what led up to the shooting.
No deputies were injured in the incident
No deputies were injured in the incident

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's department says. They urge people to avoid the area, if possible.
No further information about the incident has been released.
🚨PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM LAKE FOREST DRIVE AREA-Around 10 a.m. this morning, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the area of Lake Forest Drive. Details we are able to share: https://t.co/00rCGfokT5 #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/XyqpAHKVWO
