SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The acclaimed singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is coming to Sacramento and will be performing at the Golden One Center on March 30th.

Originally from Los Angeles, Eilish first gained public attention with her debut single “Ocean Eyes,” which was released in 2015.

She has gone on to win countless accolades, which includes multiple Grammy awards as well as a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.

Eilish had somewhat of a unique upbringing being that she was homeschooled from an early age. Her parents encouraged her to pursue her interests, which ended up being songwriting and producing. This is part may have been due to the fact that both of her parents were also musicians. This style of parenting and attention to her unique interests and talents may be part of the reason for her success at such a young age.

Eilish has gone on to be part of various other influential projects, including writing and recording the theme song for the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die.”

She has even hosted Saturday Night Live in which she surprised audiences with her comedic sensibilities in 2021.

Eilish is described as an energetic performer and utilizes a wide range of theatrical elements in her live shows. So if you can, be sure to catch her at the Golden One Center on March 30th.