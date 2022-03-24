LODI (CBS13) — The fourth suspect in the 2018 shooting death of Dr. Thomas Shock in Lodi was found guilty of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Robert Elmo Lee, 83, was also found guilty of a special circumstance of murder for financial gain in Shock’s slaying, which happened at his home on August 1, 2018. Lee was the one who orchestrated the murder, according to San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

In September 2018, CBS13 discovered that Lee’s deceased wife, Bonnie Lee, had been a patient of Shock. She filed a complaint against him with the California Board of Podiatric Medicine after what began as a hangnail turned into a partial foot amputation. Shock was placed on probation in 2016. He surrendered his license in 2018 after another violation in 2016.

“The conclusion of this case sends a clear message that my office will hold those who harm members of our community accountable to the full extent of the law,” Verber Salazar said.

Three others have been convicted in Shock’s murder.

Mallory Stewart recently also pled guilty to first-degree murder with a weapons enhancement for his role as the gunman. Last year, Christopher Costello was found guilty for his role in the murder-for-hire scheme. Raymond Jacquett IV, 29, was sentenced in December 2019 for his role as the getaway driver.

Lee and Stewart are both set to be sentenced on May 16.