MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A woman accused of driving drunk with three minors in tow was arrested after running over a man in a Save Mart parking lot in Marysville, police said Thursday.

Heather Marie Wood, 36, of Marysville, was found to be twice the legal blood alcohol level and was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of DUI causing injury and child endangerment.

The collision happened at around 3:07 p.m. Thursday. Police say Wood backed her vehicle into the man as he was walking through the parking lot. Next, Wood pulled forward and ran over the man’s legs.

A witness called 911 and helped the man, who was taken to Rideout Hospital for treatment.

Marysville police said the three children, who are all under 15, were not injured and were released to a parent.