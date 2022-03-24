CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — A man has died after their vehicle went off the roadway and into Babel Slough near Clarksburg Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The scene was in Babel Slough in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Babel Slough Road, just northwest of Clarksburg in Yolo County. The CHP said a call came in shortly after 4 p.m. of a vehicle that overturned.
READ MORE: Local Churches Help Resettle Ukrainians At U.S.-Mexico Border
Fire departments from Clarksburg and West Sacramento responded to the scene to assist.
READ MORE: 'Unacceptable': Stockton City Leaders Call for Peace After City's 16th Homicide
Authorities confirmed the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle along with his dog. The dog was brought to safety.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: 'I Don’t Deserve To Be Sloughed Off': Sacramento Woman Says Paratransit Bus Left Her Waiting For Hours
No further information was available at this time.