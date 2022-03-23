SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As Sacramento City Unified deals with its second teacher strike in four years, it has launched an investigation into yet another act of racist vandalism at one of its schools.

Racist graffiti was found Tuesday in a second-floor hallway at Rosemont High School near the end of the school day., the district said.

Security footage was given to law enforcement as the search for the person responsible is underway.

“As a community, we need to loudly condemn this hateful act. Racist incidents will not be tolerated in our schools,” said Jorge A. Aguilar, district superintendent. “We will work to provide the support needed for our students and staff experiencing trauma from this incident as soon as possible.”

Several similar incidents have happened at district schools over the last few months.

In February, a Black student wrote the words “White” and “Colored” on water fountains at McClatchy High School.

A few days before that, hateful graffiti featuring the n-word, “KKK” and swastikas were found on multiple buildings at Abraham Lincoln Elementary in Rancho Cordova.