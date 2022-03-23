SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A walkout for Sacramento teachers and staff means a workout for parents.

Meg Dana had to bring her eight-year-old to Stroller Strides at Land Park.

“We drove by the school and saw the teachers, gave them a little energy, some honks and then we came here,” Dana said.

Sacramento city teachers and union leaders hit the picket lines over take-home pay, COVID protocols and staffing shortages.

“We’re not letting them off the hook,” one union leader said outside of the Sacramento City Unified headquarters Wednesday.

The Dana family says what is happening in the classroom doesn’t make the grade.

“I know he has had days where he has had the principal watching them for part of it,” Dana said of her son.

“It was a little interesting because you don’t know who you are going to have at (sic) that day,” the eight-year-old said.

Dana hopes walking the line works to bring both sides to the bargaining table.

“I hope so,” she said. “I really don’t know. I know they haven’t had a contract for a couple years, so that’s my hope.”