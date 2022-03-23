RENO, Nev (CBS13) — Investigators in Nevada are releasing new details in the search for 18-year-old Naomi Irions.

Irions was last seen March 12 in a Walmart parking lot east of Reno. She posted on social media just moments before a man got into her car and drove off with her in the passenger seat, investigators say.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people went searching for Irions on foot, horses, and ATVs.

Her family is holding onto hope.

“This is life or death for a beautiful and fun and amazing sister, daughter and friend,” said Tamara Cartwright, Irions’ sister.

Naomi’s family says they don’t think the kidnapping was random and believe that she knew the suspect.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are now searching for her.