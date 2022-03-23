ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove city leaders Wednesday night have voted to move forward with plans to build a new zoo.

An independent study released this month shows relocating the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove is economically feasible.

The facility would be located on vacant farmland along Kammerer Road that the city approved spending nine million dollars to purchase.

In a unanimous vote, the city council voted to extend exclusive negotiations with zoo leaders for another two months while work on the project continues.

Zoo managers previously unveiled ambitious plans to build 60 acres of animal habitat and attractions.

The first focus would be on creating African savanna exhibits that could feature hundreds of animals including lions, rhinos and giraffes in much larger accommodations.

Construction of the first phase could cost more than $200 million. A mix of ticket and parking fees, sponsorships, naming rights, city taxes and economic development funds would make up the funding, according to the city.