SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several areas across Northern California easily posted record-high heat on Tuesday, including Sacramento and Stockton.
According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a high of 84 degrees, while Stockton reached 83. The previous record highs for both of those areas on March 22 were 78 degrees — Sacramento in 1960 and Stockton in 1997.READ MORE: Stockton Homicides Keep Adding Up, City Working With Community Partners On Solutions
Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday tied its 1915 record for the day with 82-degree heat.
Further north in Red Bluff in Tehama County, 87-degree heat on Tuesday surpassed a record of 84 reached in 1960 for the date.READ MORE: New Music And Entertainment Venue Nears Opening At Hard Rock Sacramento
Temperatures, which have been anywhere from 15-25 degrees above average this time of year, are expected to shatter records across the region again on Wednesday and Thursday.
Modesto’s record-high heat for March 22 was 83 degrees in 1997, and the city reached just shy of that Tuesday with 81 degrees.MORE NEWS: Higher Number Of Drivers Avoiding Gas Purchases, Getting Stranded
Come the weekend, cooler weather will be back with a chance for some wet weather on Sunday and early next week.