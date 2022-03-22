SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several areas across Northern California easily posted record-high heat on Tuesday, including Sacramento and Stockton.

According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Executive Airport recorded a high of 84 degrees, while Stockton reached 83. The previous record highs for both of those areas on March 22 were 78 degrees — Sacramento in 1960 and Stockton in 1997.

Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday tied its 1915 record for the day with 82-degree heat.

Further north in Red Bluff in Tehama County, 87-degree heat on Tuesday surpassed a record of 84 reached in 1960 for the date.

Temperatures, which have been anywhere from 15-25 degrees above average this time of year, are expected to shatter records across the region again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Modesto’s record-high heat for March 22 was 83 degrees in 1997, and the city reached just shy of that Tuesday with 81 degrees.

Come the weekend, cooler weather will be back with a chance for some wet weather on Sunday and early next week.