WHEATLAND (CBS13) — The stage is set for the grand opening of a new venue at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.

President Mark Birtha gave a first look at construction on the $60,000 and 2,500-seat Kumi Event Center in Wheatland.

Construction on the $56-million project is still underway. The venue will host music acts, comedy shows, mixed martial arts and boxing events, along with charity and social media functions.

“One of the unique things about this space is the look and feel and vibe of what Hard Rock represents,” Birtha said.

Birtha took us on a tour of the mezzanine level and VIP skybox.

“You can not get a bad view in this space,” he said.

But it’s not only a beautiful space. It’s bringing in jobs — 250 on construction alone.

“I am super honored I get to work here, and I’m really proud of the work,” said 26-year-old Emmanuel Cervantes.

Cervantes is a superintendent there.

“There is a lot of locals here and they are happy they are working on a local project that is close by in this area,” he said. “I love that we can see all the finishes come together.”

Enterprise Rancheria and Hard Rock hope the community can come together there during a disaster like a flood or a wildfire.

“So in times of crisis, we open up our Rocktane gas station, which will be 24/7 [and] will be good for emergency support there,” Birtha said. “But this venue can be used as a crisis shelter providing food to people in need.”

The music and event venue will keep in tune with what the community needs, and it will play a role in the economic development of the region.

The venue will hold another final tour around Memorial Day prior to their first concert. It was also announced local MMA star Uriah Faber will be hosting events out of the ballroom in early May. Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will be playing the venue on June 3.