SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash into a fire hydrant that caused water to shoot dozens of feet into the air.

The incident happened early Monday morning on Stockton Blvd. and 65th St. Police officers initially believed the driver of the crashed vehicle ran from the scene, but later discovered that the driver lived nearby and went to get another car then returned to the scene.

Emergency services were able to get the roughly 30-foot gusher under control.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.