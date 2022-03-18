TRACY (CBS13) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder and hate crime charges in the death of 30-year-old Justin Peoples, a Black man who was shot and stabbed multiple times at a Tracy gas station earlier this week, prosecutors announced.

Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, were both arrested Wednesday morning along De Ovan Avenue in Stockton.

The night before, officers went to a Chevron along North Tracy Boulevard in Tracy after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. They located a shot and stabbed Peoples, who was pronounced dead approximately two hours later at an area hospital, Tracy police said Wednesday.

Christopher Dimenco, 58, was arraigned as an accessory to Peoples’ killing. The defendants are expected to be back in court on April 4.

“There is no place for hate in our community. No one should be victimized because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “These types of crimes are reprehensible and my administration will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law to hold those who perpetuate hate accountable.”