PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A convicted robber has been sentenced to almost 20 years behind bars for targeting an elderly woman who had just withdrawn money from an ATM.

On Thursday, William Anderson, 28, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he pled guilty to several charges, including the robbery of an elderly person.

In October 2018, Anderson reportedly watched the victim use a Placer County ATM and get back in her car when he walked up to the car, opened the passenger door, and grabbed her purse, which was on the seat. The victim grabbed the purse as well, leading to a struggle between the two. Anderson was able to pull the purse away and left the scene in another vehicle, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Someone who witnessed the encounter followed Anderson in their car and gave police dispatch Anderson’s license plate number.

Roseville police investigated the incident and arrested Anderson.

“All too often our seniors are targeted because of their perceived vulnerability. This robbery occurred in broad daylight, in public, with other witnesses present. This case is a reminder to our senior citizens to stay vigilant and be aware of your surroundings,” said prosecuting attorney Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley.