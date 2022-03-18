GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – Granite Bay Rugby is officially the number one rugby team in the country.

The club is comprised of high school rugby players from across Placer County and has garnered a 5-0 record for the 2022 season.

“We knew this was the team to make a run for nationals,” says team Captain Jeremy Harmer, who will help lead the way.

In May, Granite Bay Rugby will head to Indiana for the national championships.

“We understand we’re representing Placer County and we hope we make them proud,” says Granite Bay Rugby Director Chris Miller, who coached the team through a pandemic.

Miller added, “It’s been great for me to get out and coach, and having the whistle around my neck.”

He says the love for Rugby kept the team together.

“It’s good to see boys out playing on the field doing what they love. These kids have a passion for the sport you can see it,” said Miller.

So how will the team prep for the championship only a month away? They’re heading overseas to embrace the sport and its culture.

“I’ve never been out of the country, so going out of the country with my brothers is amazing,” says Avion Ganse, co-captain of Granite Bay Rugby.

The club’s heading to Ireland to face off against local teams.

“The competition in Ireland is really tough,” says Coach Miller, who explains no matter the score his team will always be winners.

“My coaching style is to coach these guys about the bigger things get ready for life. Immerse themselves in another culture get a new perspective. We’re trying to build leaders of the community,” he said.

The team was able to raise money from family members and the community to get them to Ireland and to Indiana for the national championships.