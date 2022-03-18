SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday marked four years since Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police, and activists gathered at the State Capitol to remember him and others who died at the hands of the law enforcement.

They’re kicking off the National Justice and Accountability campaign.

The I Am Sac foundation said the new movement will be focused on community development through justice and accountability.

Organizers say they hope to see new policies passed by lawmakers.

“You got to understand the George Floyd policing has not passed. George Floyd pretty much died for nothing if we don’t sign policy and law to prevent George Floyds from ever happening again,” said Stevante Clark, Stephon’s brother.

On Saturday, organizers will recognize the one-year anniversary of Stephon’s House, a resource center dedicated to the life and legacy of Clark. That will be followed by a candlelight memorial.