NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. as authorities investigate a crash and shooting.

On Thursday morning, there was a crash, and a short distance away, someone was shot in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. Those involved in the incident have been detained.

No further information about the circumstances that led to the crash has been released.

In the meantime, drivers are urged to avoid the area of Auburn Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue as the investigation unfolds.

