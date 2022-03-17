FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom caregiver who was caught on camera appearing to abuse an 89-year old dementia patient has pleaded no contest in court.

Sharan Kaur was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor charge of elder abuse.

Kaur was arrested last September after the victim’s granddaughter hid a camera inside a DVD player in her grandmother’s room at the Folsom branch of the Brookdale Senior Living facility.

The video showed a caregiver grabbing the woman’s head, pulling her hair and pushing her. Family members say they installed the hidden camera after finding bruises on their grandmother.

A judge ordered Kaur to surrender to jail on April 29.