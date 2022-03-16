TERMINOUS (CBS13) — One person has died and another was injured after a crash on Highway 12 at Tower Park Way.

According to Stockton police, at roughly 4:34 a.m., a sedan crossed over double yellow lines and hit a big rig head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old man, did not survive the crash and the driver of the big rig had minor injuries.

A crash occurred in the same area on Saturday. Three vehicles collided, injuring five people. One critical patient, who was in critical condition, was flown away from the scene by air ambulance.

The remaining patients were transported to the hospital via ground ambulance.