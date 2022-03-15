SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A weak storm system moved through Northern California on Tuesday and a stronger system was expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Minimal snow impacts were expected, but chain requirements were in effect early in the morning on Interstate 80 through the Sierra Nevada, according to Caltrans.

Light rain fell in the San Francisco Bay Area and by early morning downtown Sacramento got the first precipitation in a long time.

“Drought buster? Hardly, but we did finally snap the longest dry streak in winter at downtown Sacramento this past hour. After 66 days of dry we can now add .02 inches (0.05 centimeter) to the water year totals,” the weather service said.

Forecasters said a colder storm system will move into Northern California on Saturday, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet (914 meters). Resort levels could get 6 inches (15 centimeters) to 12 inches (30 centimeters).

“It’s not a big system but it’s looking like it will at least bring some rain to the region,” the weather service said.

Southern California will see only a chance of rain from the weekend system.