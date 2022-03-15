MODESTO (CBS13) – Owners of a cannabis dispensary in Modesto were evicted from their shop after the property manager said they refused to pay rent.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office evicted Doctors Choice on Yosemite Boulevard this past weekend, but the company didn’t leave quietly.

Property Manager Raj Kumar showed CBS13 broken counter tops, walls and stolen doors inside of the business space.

“They took the door with them,” Kumar said.

He said Doctors Choice in Modesto had operated for three years up until the eviction.

“We got the order from the sheriff,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, the dispensary asked to negotiate the property lease.

“While we were negotiating, they stopped paying rent,” he said. “They took the doors from here, even the bathroom doors, they took it.”

Kumar claims the business caused nearly $30,000 in damage.

“It was kind of weird and different, it wasn’t like an upbeat club like a lot of the other ones are,” said Thomas Westfall, who frequents the dispensary.

We reached out to the City of Modesto which said there are eight dispensaries within city limits, including Doctors Choice.

“Being one of the first dispensaries to open, you should put a good name on what you’re doing,” Westfall said.

The city says the dispensary can relocate if they choose to. That’s a major concern for Kumar who fears this could happen to someone else.

“It’s wrong all the way around,” he said. “I’m sure there’s legal action [the owner] can take but the legal process takes forever. So it’s going to hurt him for the time being.”

CBS13 did try to reach out to the owners of Doctors Choice several times. We have not heard back.