GALT (CBS13) – A Galt teen is on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was walking her dog along Ayers Lane, east of Trellis Lane when she was hit. When Galt police officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl lying in the road with an injury on her head, according to a statement from the Galt Police Department.

Cosumnes Fire Department paramedics transported the girl to a local hospital where she was placed on life support.

The whereabouts of the driver are unknown. No description of the vehicle has been released.