CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A World War II veteran and former Major League Baseball player in Carmichael celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Bill Malkasian received a certificate of honor acknowledging his contributions to his country. Not only was he on the battlefield, he also spent some time on the baseball field with the White Sox.

“I played a little bit of professional baseball. Not very good but I was there,” Malkasian said. “And some people say, ‘You must have been good,’ and I said, ‘No, I was lucky, and I’ve been lucky all my life.’ ”

Family, friends and fellow residents were all on hand to help Malkasian celebrate.