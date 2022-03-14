WOODLAND (CBS13) — The Woodland Police Department arrested a 36-year-old man after receiving reports of a shooting.

At 11:07 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Promenade Dr. and Brookshire Cir. after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When police arrived, they found several shell casings spread out in the roadway. While on the scene, they got ahold of surveillance video that showed a possible suspect in a white GMC pickup truck.

A block away from the scene, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle similar to the one in the surveillance video.

According to police, after the traffic stop concluded, 36-year-old Diego Ibarra, a Woodland resident, was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm.