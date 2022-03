Halal Mexican Food TruckWe're in Stockton with the Halal Mexican Food Truck and they're showing us how to make salsa! See how you can make this for you and your family at home!

First Tee Hole-In-One ShootoutDo you love golf? Here's you chance to win a lot of money for shooting a hole-in-one! Molly Riehl is in El Dorado Hills and shows you how you can win!

Art To Help UkraineJulissa Ortiz is with a local artist that is selling art to help the people of Ukraine.

Upgrade Makeover Check-InWe're with Mi from "It's My Hair Salon" and they're showing us how to look younger!

March Bundt of the MonthIrish Cream Bundt Cake, with an Irish Cream Frosting - it's made with Carolan Irish Cream instead of Bailey's, but you could use Bailey's. Also, this recipe has chocolate chunks in it, but I can make a mini one without the extra Chocolate chunks for Courtney or anyone else who isn't a fan of chocolate.

