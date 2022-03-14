SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Republican state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of California’s $.51 per gallon tax on gasoline amid sky-high prices, fueled, in part, by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

California, specifically San Francisco, has the highest average price nationwide for regular-grade gas at $5.79 per gallon.

On Monday at 11:45 a.m. Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City), Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) will be holding a press conference calling for the suspension.

You can watch the live stream of the press conference, right here at 11:45 a.m.

After the press conference, lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly are expected to force votes on proposals to suspect the tax.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan echoed the prediction. He told the Wealthy Nickel expects gas prices across the U.S. to continue rising throughout the spring and averages for the entire year to be at $4, surpassing all previous records.