SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With light rain in the forecast, it looks like we can expect some precipitation in the Sacramento area early this week.

According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento is expected to get anywhere from .25″ to .50″ of much-needed rain on Monday and Tuesday.

North of Sacramento, in areas like Grass Valley, we can expect 1″ to 2″ of rain.

Since it’s been a while since we have gotten any significant rain, we can only hope that this trend continues.

With February being mostly dry, let’s hope that this is the start of a continued trend in March.

According to the N.W.S., the rain will likely begin Monday evening with the bulk of the rainfall falling Tuesday morning.

They also advise drivers to be careful on their Tuesday morning commutes, as roads may be slippery and slick.

