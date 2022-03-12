Shamrock’n 2022
Half Marathon Today
Sutter Health Park
Presented By Fleet Feet Sacramento
Supporting Triumph Cancer Foundation
Worldstoke 2022
Artist Demos at 10 a.m.
Empty Bowls/Empty Goblets at 5 p.m.
Blue Goose Event Center
3550 Taylor Rd
Loomis, CA 95650
Website: http://www.worldstoke.org
Lone Buffalo Partners with Millertown Sheep
Website: http://www.lonebuffalovineyards.com and http://www.millertownsheep.com
Instagram: @lonebuffalovineyards
Nature Exploration for Kids
Placer Land Trust
Website: http://www.placerlandtrust.org
Weberstown Farmers Market
4950 Pacific Avenue
Stockton, CA 95207
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Phone: (209) 405-2074
Facebook: @Bestfarmersmarketever
Website: http://www.sjcfm.com
1-year Anniversary Jazzy Brunch At Toot Sweets
4755 Quail Lakes Dr
Stockton, CA 95207
Hours: Today 10:00 a.m. To 2:00 p.m.
Phone: (209) 474-6692
Instagram @Tootsweetsbakerycafeandgifts
Website: http://www.facebook.com/tootsweetsbakerycafe
Onit Coffee March Market
9250 Big Horn Blvd
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Phone: (916) 616-0106
Facebook: @Onitcoffee
Website:www.onitcoffee.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
Instagram: @marlenetheplantlady
Facebook: @marlenetheplantlady
Dr. Catrise Austin
Instagram: @drcatriseaustin
Armen Adamjan
TikTok: @creative_explained
Rondi Lambeth
Website: http://www.rondilambeth.com