SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested in connection to four separate Sacramento robberies that happened within a span of two days and targeted women over 50 last September, police said Friday.
Joseph Coln, 19, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. He had been arrested on March 4.READ MORE: Large Lizard Found Roaming Folsom Neighborhood To Be Reunited With Owner
The alleged crimes happened on September 15-16 along the Stockton Boulevard corridor.READ MORE: 'Wish I Could’ve Done More': Witness Describes Trying To Save Woman’s Life After Being Shot By Alleged Stalker
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect, who was potentially armed during the alleged crimes, took the women’s purses and ran off.MORE NEWS: Another Major Rate Hike Proposed For PG&E Customers
After a months-long investigation and gathering suspect descriptions for each incident, Coln was identified as the suspect in all four incidents.