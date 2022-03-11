SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested in connection to four separate Sacramento robberies that happened within a span of two days and targeted women over 50 last September, police said Friday.

Joseph Coln, 19, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. He had been arrested on March 4.

The alleged crimes happened on September 15-16 along the Stockton Boulevard corridor.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the suspect, who was potentially armed during the alleged crimes, took the women’s purses and ran off.

After a months-long investigation and gathering suspect descriptions for each incident, Coln was identified as the suspect in all four incidents.