Matilda the Musical
Thursday at 7 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 1 pm and 7 pm
Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre
1010 Ulatis Dr.
Arbor Week Festival
Sunday from 1-5 pm at Urban Wood Rescue
6045 Midway St., Sacramento
sactree.org
IG: @sactree and @urbanwoodrescue
Actor Jim Piddock
“Caught With My Pants Down And Other Tales From A Life In Hollywood” memoir
Fertile Ground Ceramics Conference
Galleries & Museums across the Sacramento region
March 16-19
http://www.artladysacramento.com
Kindred Collective
9346 Greenback Ln. Ste. 7
Orangevale
(916) 743-9532
@_kindredcollective_
https://www.kindredcollectiveov.com/
Kelvin Truitt
Our Place Event Space
1107 Firehouse Alley
Sacramento
Friday & Saturday
9pm – 10:30pm