Elk Grove High School Boys Basketball WINS NorCal Regional Championship!Elk Grove alum, Lori Wallace, is at Elk Grove High School (Home of the Thundering Herd) and she's celebrating with the boys basketball team winning the NorCal Regional Championship! You can see these talented players this weekend in the STATE CHAMPIONSHIP at the Golden1 Center!

Leprechaun HuntAshley Williams is in Old Sacramento looking for Leprechauns!

Elk Grove High School's Ambition for 1 MILLION Tik Tok ViewsLori Wallace is at her alma mater: Elk Grove High School, Home of the Thundering Herd where the AG teacher is trying to get 1 Million Tik Tok views for the video she and her class created. Will she get it?

Morgan JamesWe talk to Broadway sensation and Modesto native, Morgan James as she give us a preview of her next performance and her experience on Broadway.

All Abilities Crafts FairMolly Riehl is in Rancho Cordova where they are hosting an All Abilities Crafts Fair! See what creative masterpieces kids can make!

