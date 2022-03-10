COLFAX (CBS13) — A search has been called off for a terminally ill Colfax man who went missing Monday night.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen search and rescue personnel were out at China Wall near Foresthill looking for 69-year-old Michael Fons again on Thursday to no avail.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the China Wall area when they came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Foresthill Road with the flashers still on. The vehicle, which was later identified as belonging to Fons, had been turned off, however, and the keys were not inside.

Crews immediately began searching the area for Fons, who was determined to be terminally ill and easily confused. Search crews have gone out every since Fons was determined missing.

Family says Fons was last in contact with them around 8 a.m. Monday. He was wearing pajamas when he was last seen.