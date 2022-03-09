SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento jury on Wednesday found Phillip Lee Wilson guilty in the 1980 rape and stabbing death of Robin Brooks in her Rosemont apartment.

Police say genetic genealogy — the same technology used in the East Area Rapist case — helped to arrest Wilson, who is now 73.

Brooks was 20 at the time of the murder. A friend who noticed she didn’t show up for work on April 24, 1980, found Brooks’ body inside her apartment. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death.

Exactly forty years later, on April 24, 2020, investigators on the case announced the arrest of Wilson, who was detained at his North Sacramento home.

Forensic DNA was discovered in 2004 that provided hope in the decades-old case.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced in April.