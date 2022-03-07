EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Racially charged heckling has brought some unwanted attention to an El Dorado Hills school.

Oak Ridge High School is at the center of a scandal over racially charged harassment at a girl’s soccer game.

It happened Saturday night at the championship match against Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Barking sounds echoed across the field as a spectator took aim at Daisy Torres, the Hispanic mid-fielder from Buchanan High. Moments later, there were monkey cries from the Oak Ridge High side of the stands as forward Ciara Wilson — who is Black — made a penalty kick.

“It’s really disgusting that people are like that,” Wilson said.

She, too, was stunned by the heckling and has no illusions about what was being implied.

“A monkey noise towards like black people?” she said. “We all knew it was racially motivated.”

Athletic Director James Gabrell at Buchanan High School was as disappointed by the adults in the stadium as the person who targeted his players.

“Not one adult had enough integrity and courage to stand up and point the young man out?” he said.

“It just makes it ten times worse that nothing was done about it during the game,” Wilson said.

Oak Ridge High School and the district refused an on-camera interview but issued a statement.

“This incident disgusts our learning community and embarrasses our entire school,” said Principal Aaron Palm.

The only apology the team got that night came from the Oak Ridge goalie.

“She knew it was wrong, too,” Wilson said.

“Whoever her parents are, they raised that young lady right,” Gabrell said.

Buchanan High School lost that night. Oak Ridge says it’s investigating and will stay in contact with the CIF.