Cookie Face Game!Try to eat the cookie off of your own head without using your hands. Genius.

11 hours ago

River Cats Preseason PartyBig Al tells us about a preseason party happening for the River Cats.

11 hours ago

Oreo Taste TestWe try to guess some of the new Oreo flavors in a taste test.

11 hours ago

Camellia Society ShowMolly checks out a fierce floral faceoff happening at the Elk's Lodge in Sacramento.

11 hours ago

Motivated by MylanMylan Murphy is famous on TikTok/IG and has garnered the likes and attention of A-list celebrities and NBA players! Mylan is known for his DIY basketball decor, using random items around the house and upcycling them to something spectacular.

13 hours ago