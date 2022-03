Chicken Waddle Farm

Eggs Sold on Weekends

Fowler Ranch 3111

Lincoln Newcastle Hwy

Website: http://www.facebook.com/chickenwaddlefarm

River Park Baseball Opening Day

Ciavarella Field

Studio 64

Photography Rental Studio

805 16th St

Sacramento, CA 95814

Instagram: @studiio64

Chalk It Over

700 Block of Sutter St.

Folsom, CA 95630

Today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Licious Lady Motors & Central Valley Classics N’ Customs

Acampo, CA

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. M-F

Phone: (707) 225-2606

Instagram: @Liciousladymotors

#Liciouslady On Roadstr App

Twinkle Toes Dance Studio Fundraiser

400 East Kettleman Lane, Suite 1

Lodi, CA

Today 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Phone: (209) 712-7989

Instagram & Facebook: @Twinkletoesdancestudiolodi

Website: Www.twinkletoesdancestudio.com

Daddy’s House Of Ribs

13460 E Hwy 88

Lockeford, CA 95237

Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Phone: (209) 797-5000

Social Media: @Daddyshouseofribs On Facebook, Instagram & Tiktok