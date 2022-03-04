SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Joe Tyler has been appointed as Director of Cal Fire, becoming the 22nd Director to be appointed to the position.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead CAL FIRE and I look forward to serving the people of California while promoting the health and welfare of our employees,” Tyler said in remarks to CAL FIRE’s leadership upon his appointment.

Tyler has worked for CAL FIRE for 31 years, most recently as the Deputy Director of Fire Protection, where he was in charge of statewide firefighting operations and cooperative firefighting. He began his career with CAL FIRE in 1991 and has substantial experience in executive-level operations and programs. He has worked in various counties and programs throughout California.

The official press release with more information can be found, here.