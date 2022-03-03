SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says a postal worker killed a wild turkey in Sacramento.

Video captured some of the aggressive turkeys in the Arden Arcade area — Morse and Creekside to be exact — and you can see them next to the postal truck.

Both the Post Office and Fish and Wildlife say this has been an ongoing problem with the same carrier being attacked for months now.

On Monday, fearing for his safety, he used a club from his truck to beat it to death. Fish and Wildlife officials say it was a last resort:

“They deployed pepper spray, they used their mail bags to swing at the turkeys and they kicked the turkeys that were coming in to attack them and nothing was working.”

Officials call this an unusual case but say turkey mating season likely led to the birds becoming way more confrontational and aggressive.

As you likely know, wild turkeys are a huge problem in California. Between 1960 to about the year 2020, as part of a major state-sponsored recreational hunting program, thousands of farm-raised turkeys were released into the wild. No one predicted how resilient and prolific the big birds would be.