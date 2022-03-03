ELVERTA (CBS13) — Parents are in a rush against time to save a local charter school that is set to close at the end of this year.

When Alpha Charter opened a decade ago in Elverta, it attracted national attention, establishing the first-ever baseball charter school in the country.

Its focus to help underserved students is why parents are fighting so hard to keep it open.

“As soon as he enrolled, I saw the difference in his inspiration, in his determination,” Latoya Bufford said of her son Lamont.

They say it’s a school in a class all its own.

Bufford is just one of the parents hoping to stop the doors from closing on its 44 students, including her son.

“I thought I was going to have a full four years here,” Lamont. “When I heard that, I was very upset.”

The Elverta Joint Elementary School District said it wasn’t an easy decision to close the school, but “because funding is based on enrollment, the school’s record-low enrollment put a tremendous financial burden on the district’s overall budget and puts all of our school programs at significant risk.”

“This school provides not just education and baseball training and special interest, it also creates an environment where kids can thrive,” parent Marion Henshaw said.

Senior Jaxon Byrd is going to Sacramento State on a full-ride scholarship and credits the school for his success.

“The things I’ve got, they are priceless,” he said. “They are things that are going to help me become the best, most successful person I can be in life.”

The Jerry Manuel Foundation is one of the charter’s biggest attractions led by the retired MLB player and manager who started the school in 2013.

“Very discouraged because we felt going into this year, we had at least three more years,” Manuel said of the potential closure.

Even if the school closes, Manuel plans to create an after-school program for students throughout Sacramento County.

“We still have a lot more work to do,” he said. “That’s very important to me that we continue to not only reach that area but reach the whole area.”

So what are the chances of keeping the school open? Parents say it will take $250,000 initially to help them run the school independently from the district. That’s a chance at a home run parents and students say they don’t want to miss.

“We are going to fight till the end,” Latoya Bufford said.

The district plans to revoke the school’s charter in June.