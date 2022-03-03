EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Not many people can say they love their job, but Russell Julien does.

For the past 25 years, he’s been a staple at the McDonald’s in El Dorado Hills. The fast-food giant celebrated the milestone Thursday.

“He really does epitomize a great employee,” said Dan Kassity, the restaurant owner. “Many, many, many customers know Russell.”

It’s a milestone considering how most people, on average, stay on the job for around four years. At 53 years old, Julien has never let his developmental disability stop him.

“I come here every day,” he said.

For Julien, there are reasons why he’s lasted so long, he says. He loves the people and the food, but the people closest to him will say this is more than a job for him.

Tom Lukecart, Julien’s job coach, works at MORE where the organization helps people with disabilities find and keep jobs.

“It’s extremely important. Even our folks who still live with family. Our job is to help him be more independent in those lives,” Lukecart said.

In 25 years, Julien has not focused on what he can’t do but leans into what he can do.

In fact, his biggest milestone is yet to come.

When asked how much longer will he work, he didn’t miss a beat.

“Until in my 70s,” he said.