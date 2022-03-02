PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly hit a woman with a bike, then robbed her at knifepoint.

On Feb. 28, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery on a bicycle path between Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley. Initially, the man was initially apologetic, but as he helped her up, the man pulled a knife out and demanded jewelry and her cell phone. He threw away the phone before getting back on his bike and began heading towards Truckee.

Police describe the suspect as being a white male adult with a tall, thin build in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing athletic clothing, a navy jacket, and charcoal-colored pants.

The crime is under investigation and the Placer County Sheriffs ask that anyone with information should help contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station Investigations Unit at (530) 581-6320.