WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a parked car during a chase in West Sacramento, police said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was booked into the Yolo County Jail and faces charges of DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading. He was also found to have been wanted from the City of Sacramento on a parole violation warrant in addition to two other warrants for his arrest.

West Sacramento police said the incident began shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of 5th and C streets. Officers located and tried to pull over a stolen vehicle, and the driver took off.

The driver traveled westbound on C Street, which turns into Sacramento Avenue, then entered the Arteaga’s Supermarket parking lot nearby. In that parking lot, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into an occupied parked car before trying to get away on foot, police said.

The man was detained a short while later.

The person in the parked car was not injured.