SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of a sexual assault on the Sacramento State campus Wednesday.

The Sacramento State Police Department said the incident happened shortly after noon near the Riverfront Center between Mendocino and Shasta halls.

The suspect, who was captured on a security camera, is accused of slapping a victim’s behind when he rode by them on a bike.

Campus police said the suspect was described as a white man possibly in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and had on a purple backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the campus police department.